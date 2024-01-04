Thursday is bringing rain, snow for some

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the rest of Wednesday evening things will remain dry and quiet. A cold night ahead of us again but not as cold as last night due to increasing cloud coverage after midnight.

High temperatures Thursday (KCBD)

Thursday morning will start with foggy conditions. Dense fog will be likely until the anticipated upper-level storm system arrives in our area. As the fog slowly clears, drizzle across the area will become likely in the late morning hours. There is a chance that fog may stick around into Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will be cold throughout the entire day.

Raincast Thursday morning (KCBD)

Currently, models are tracking scattered showers to begin late afternoon, and early evening hours starting near the Texas/New Mexico state line and moving from west to east. Lightning cannot be ruled out with this system. High temperatures tomorrow will struggle to make it out of the low 40s, with the northern part of our viewing area likely staying within the 30s. With these colder temperatures in the northern part of our area, some of the precipitation is likely to fall as snow in these areas, and the northwestern portion of our viewing area will see the largest precipitation totals in general. Snow amounts are expected to remain below two inches, and should stay confined to grassy and elevated surfaces which should limit impacts on travel for the most part.

Rain and snow showers will linger into the evening hours before drier air enters our area Thursday night. there is a chance that some showers off to the east will last until after midnight, but for most, things should be dry by then.

7 day forecast (KCBD)

Friday things will dry out and the forecast will remain cool and dry until Monday. Sunday should be warmer with temperatures close to average. The next rain chance is Monday and could bring another wintry mix for some. Dry conditions return on Tuesday and Wednesday.

