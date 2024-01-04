Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Thursday morning top stories: SWAT standoff in South Lubbock ends in arrest

On Daybreak Today
On Daybreak Today
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:33 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

SWAT standoff ends in arrest

  • Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man after a two-and-a-half hour SWAT standoff last night at a home near east 88th and Ash
  • David Bermea is charged with deadly conduct with a firearm and resisting arrest
  • Full story here: Lubbock man arrested after SWAT callout

Abdurahman sentenced to 15 years in prison

Trump appeals Colorado ballot ruling

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn and Steve Divine for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2024 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Rangers celebrate after winning Game 5 of the baseball World Series against the Arizona...
Texas Rangers Winter Caravan coming to Lubbock
21-year-old Joshua Torres
Lubbock man sentenced to 12 years for crash that killed 14-year-old boy
A second suspect involved in the shooting death of 67-year-old Larry Fawver pleaded guilty...
Second suspect pleads guilty in 2019 shooting death of Larry Fawver, sentenced to 15 years
Emergency crews are responding to a crash in Smyer on Highway 114.
Woman killed in crash near Smyer, another seriously injured
Car crashes into an electrical box and railroad post outside of a building in Lubbock.
1 seriously injured in Tuesday night crash

Latest News

A Lubbock bar is joining a national trend, offering more mocktails. They could prove a helpful...
Trading cocktails for mocktails: More non-alcoholic options available this ‘Dry January’
Trading cocktails for mocktails: More non-alcoholic options available this ‘Dry January’
33-year-old David Bermea was arrested after a SWAT callout in Lubbock.
Lubbock man arrested after SWAT callout
If city council and the EUB agree to opt-in to the retail competitive market, customers would...
Power to Choose: How to find info on retail electric providers, rates