Thursday morning top stories: SWAT standoff in South Lubbock ends in arrest

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

SWAT standoff ends in arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man after a two-and-a-half hour SWAT standoff last night at a home near east 88th and Ash

David Bermea is charged with deadly conduct with a firearm and resisting arrest

Full story here: Lubbock man arrested after SWAT callout

Abdurahman sentenced to 15 years in prison

Hassan Abdurahman pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery for his role in the robber and murder of 67-year-old Larry Fawver in 2019

Three other people previously pleaded guilty to their roles in the robbery

Read more here: Second suspect pleads guilty in 2019 shooting death of Larry Fawver, sentenced to 15 years

Trump appeals Colorado ballot ruling

Attorney’s for former president Trump have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Colorado’s decision to disqualify him from the primary ballot

Colorado’s Supreme Court ruled he is ineligible due to his actions on January 6

Latest developments: Trump asks US Supreme Court to review Colorado ruling barring him from the ballot over Jan. 6 attack

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn and Steve Divine for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2024 KCBD. All rights reserved.