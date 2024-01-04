Thursday morning top stories: SWAT standoff in South Lubbock ends in arrest
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:33 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SWAT standoff ends in arrest
- Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man after a two-and-a-half hour SWAT standoff last night at a home near east 88th and Ash
- David Bermea is charged with deadly conduct with a firearm and resisting arrest
Abdurahman sentenced to 15 years in prison
- Hassan Abdurahman pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery for his role in the robber and murder of 67-year-old Larry Fawver in 2019
- Three other people previously pleaded guilty to their roles in the robbery
Trump appeals Colorado ballot ruling
- Attorney’s for former president Trump have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Colorado’s decision to disqualify him from the primary ballot
- Colorado’s Supreme Court ruled he is ineligible due to his actions on January 6
