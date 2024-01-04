Trading cocktails for mocktails: More non-alcoholic options available this ‘Dry January’

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - People choosing not to drink alcohol for “Dry January” may have more alternatives this year. NielsenIQ, a data site tracking buying habits, found non-alcoholic beverage trends have been rising, especially among Gen Z and Millennials.

Mary Furr, the general manager at Narrow Bar on Broadway, picked up on that trend, and started offering mocktails about a year ago.

“I guess we noticed that mocktails were becoming more trendy and, you know, younger people don’t really drink as much. So, we decided to go ahead and offer something for people so that they would still be able to come out and socialize with their friends that do drink and not have to feel singled out,” she said.

Furr said the handcrafted drinks, minus the spirits, help people who aren’t drinking not feel so isolated.

“Sometimes people don’t want just a soda water with a lime, or you want to look like you’re drinking alcohol, ‘cause maybe your friends don’t know that you’re not drinking alcohol. Maybe it’s a personal reason,” Furr said.

Along with offering specials during the month of January, Narrow Bar also offers a mocktail menu year-round.

“We want people to have that option,” Furr said. “We want people that don’t drink to still come in here and have a good time.”

While mocktails can ease your social anxiety, they can also be better for you. Texas Tech Professor William Gerber said the health benefits of “Dry January” depend on how much you were drinking before.

“If someone just drinks a few drinks a week, it’s going to be no big deal. But, for someone that may go to happy hour every day after work for a couple of hours, they’re probably going to see that they’re sleeping better. They may lose a little weight and they may have a little less stress,” Gerber said.

Gerber is the director of the Center for Collegiate Recovery Communities at Tech, which provides a space for students in recovery from addiction. He said “Dry January” can be an opportunity for people to reevaluate their choices.

“Being able to kind of reel that back in may give you, that 30 days may give you the opportunity to evaluate that and say, ‘You know what, I don’t need it as much as I think I do,’” he said. “Or, ‘I can have it once or twice a week instead of four or five times a week.’”

Gerber said if you can’t make the month without a drink, it may be time to ask for help.

