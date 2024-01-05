Clovis Police make arrest in connection to fatal hit-and-run crash

CLOVIS, NM (KCBD) - Clovis Police received a call from a passing driver at 12:43 a.m. on Dec. 30 for a person lying in a field near 14th and Sycamore Streets. Once they arrived, according to a Clovis PD release, officers determined the person was involved in a hit-and-run crash and . They identified the man as 24-year-old Matthew Gibbs. EMS and the Clovis Fire Department attempted life-saving measures on Gibbs and transported him to Plains Regional Medical Center. Despite the efforts, Gibbs died because of his injuries from the crash.

An investigation began with the Special Operations Unit and Major Crash Team where they learned on Tuesday of a white truck being involved in the fatal hit-and-run. On Wednesday, they discovered a video showing a white truck leaving a building around the area.

A warrant was obtained for the building and officers located the truck “parked inside with damages consistent with the crash.”

The driver, according to the release, was identified as 29-year-old Collin Guthals. He was found and admitted to being involved in the hit-and-run crash. He was arrested after a warrant was issued and charged with “accidents involving death or personal injuries (4th degree felony), tampering with evidence (4th degree felony), and driving while license suspended (misdemeanor).”

