Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Friday morning top stories: Electric retail competition now available in Lubbock

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:04 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Power to Choose

Reyes sentenced to 40 years in prison

1 dead, 5 others injured in Iowa high school shooting

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn and Steve Divine for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2024 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Guerra, 22, and Savanah Nicole Soto, 18, were fatally shot in the head before their...
Father and son arrested in killings of pregnant woman, boyfriend just before Christmas
Lubbock police are asking for the public’s helping in locating a suspect in connection with a...
Lubbock police asking for public’s help in finding suspect in connection with New Year’s Day shooting
Pablo Reyes, 26, charges with aggravated robbery in connection to July 2 carjacking. (Lubbock...
Shallowater man pleads guilty to Lubbock aggravated robbery, sentenced to 40 years
Power to Choose, Your Questions Answered on KCBD
Power to Choose, Your Questions Answered as Lubbock transitions to retail electric market
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting

Latest News

Artwork created by sex trafficking survivors will be on display at January's First Friday Art...
Open Door to showcase artwork by sex trafficking survivors at First Friday Art Trail
Open Door to showcase artwork by sex trafficking survivors at First Friday Art Trail
Power to Choose, Your Questions Answered on KCBD
Power to Choose, Your Questions Answered as Lubbock transitions to retail electric market
Jason and the Lilley family, in their new home being built
Marine Corps veteran receives mortgage-free home in Wolfforth