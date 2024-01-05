Friday morning top stories: Electric retail competition now available in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Power to Choose

Electric retails is now available in Lubbock

Customers can start shopping for their new electric provider today

You can find more details here if you missed our live Q&A: Power to Choose, Your Questions Answered as Lubbock transitions to retail electric market

Reyes sentenced to 40 years in prison

A judge sentenced a Shallowater man to 40 years in prison for his role in a deadly robbery in 2019

Pablo Reyes pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery where he and another man carjacked Michael McCoy and then shot him when he tried to run

Full story here: Shallowater man pleads guilty to Lubbock aggravated robbery, sentenced to 40 years

1 dead, 5 others injured in Iowa high school shooting

A 17-year-old student armed with a shotgun and a pistol opened fire in the cafeteria of a high school in Perry, Iowa

There is no word on a motive for the shooting

Read more here: Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting

