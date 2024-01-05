Healthwise Expo 2024
Jani Contreras’ shutouts help Lady Raiders advance in WT Freeze tournament

Jani Contreras posts two shutouts in opening games of WT Freeze tournament.
Jani Contreras posts two shutouts in opening games of WT Freeze tournament.(KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Lady Raiders picked up a pair of wins in the opening day of the WT Freeze tournament on Thursday to advance into the gold bracket semifinals on Friday.

In the first game, the Lady Raiders jumped out to a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Kyleigh McHugh and Kyndal McClain. From there, it was all Jani Contreras in goal as she held the Caprock Lady Longhorns without a goal to start the day off strong.

In the Lady Raiders second matchup of the day, it was more of the same. McClain once again found the back of the net along with Brooklyn Alstead and Brooklyn Hussey. In goal, Contreras posted yet another shutout.

The wins helped the Lady Raiders easily take the top spot in Group A with 19 out of a possible 20 points to secure a spot as one of the four tournament finalists.

Randall will play Burkburnett tomorrow with the winner advancing to Saturday’s tournament championship game. Tomorrow’s matchup is set for 1:00 p.m. at West Texas A&M.

