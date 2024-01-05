Noon Notebook: The Lubbock Women’s Club hosts ‘Viva Las Vegas- Mini Gala’

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Women’s Club hosts ‘Viva Las Vegas- Mini Gala’ on Friday, January 12, 2024, at their building, located at 2020 Broadway. the event starts at 6 pm. It is a Lubbock Women’s Club event - a casino night experience, with an auction, live entertainment, Elvis!, and other special musical guests and it is open to the public. We would love to have more guests to experience our beautiful venue and event.

Benefits from the event will go to the Lubbock Women’s Club Historical Foundation, a 501(c)3 organization, that was established to preserve, protect, and promote the historic and architectural character of the building at 2020 Broadway. It provides funds for the restoration and maintenance of furnishings, decorative items, and grounds associated with the building.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Copyright 2024 KCBD. All rights reserved.