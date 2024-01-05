Open Door to showcase artwork by sex trafficking survivors at First Friday Art Trail

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Open Door is showcasing the strength and resilience of sex trafficking survivors from Lubbock at this month’s First Friday Art Trail.

Survivors in Open Door’s Survivor Housing program took a series of art classes in September. Now, their work will be displayed to raise awareness about human trafficking and the resources available for survivors.

Survivor Housing Director Jamie Wheeler says it’s the first time Open Door is partnering with First Friday and LHUCA for this exhibit. January is dedicated to human trafficking prevention and awareness.

“We’re just wanting to highlight a little bit that this does happen in the Lubbock area and in United States, but there are ways to support and be able to help people throughout that journey of leaving and then also building a new life,” Wheeler said.

Along with housing, case management and employment support, Open Door helps survivors recreate a new sense of belonging, through activities like art classes.

“A lot of times people don’t think about that. We think of the basic things like a home and food and all those kinds of things,” Wheeler said. “But art is really important because it’s a way that people find themselves again, express themselves. And really, in doing that, you start to empower yourself to live in something new. And you can find yourself living again instead of just surviving.”

Survivors took a series of classes in September, with retired LCU Art professor Michelle Kraft. The theme was “querencia,” or a deeply rooted sense of belonging.

“Art and literature have adopted it to mean just a place of refuge, an actual physical place where you feel your most authentic self. And so, I thought, that’s going to be our theme, since so many of these people are moving from trauma into housing and into security and into autonomy, perhaps, for the first time ever,” Kraft said.

Kraft says creating can lead to healing, and expressing oneself in a way words can’t suffice.

“Creation is slow. So, as you are creating you’re processing ideas. And so, that can be a transformative experience, too, and help you articulate things that, perhaps, in conversation you wouldn’t be able to say,” Kraft said.

The artwork will be on display at the First Friday Art Trail on Jan. 5. The pieces will be displayed inside the LHUCA Icehouse from 6 to 9 p.m.

“The First Friday Art Trail group was willing to host us, and that’s awesome, and the community has come around, and we’re really looking forward to seeing people on Friday night,” Wheeler said.

Wheelers says Open Door is always looking for volunteers to support its programs, whether through skills or supplies.

To read more about “querencia,” and Kraft’s experience serving with the Open Door Survivor Housing program, click here.

