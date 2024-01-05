Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Palo Duro’s Yahaira Martinez shines in win over Pampa

Yahaira Martinez celebrates with her teammates after first of two goals in matchup with Pampa.
Yahaira Martinez celebrates with her teammates after first of two goals in matchup with Pampa.(KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Palo Duro Lady Dons beat the Pampa Lady Harvesters 6-1 on Friday during group play in the WT Freeze tournament.

It was a tremendous performance from Yahaira Martinez, who finished the game with two goals and one assist in the victory. Brena Zepeda Aguilar was key as well in the victory, with two goals and an assist of her own.

Unfortunately for the Lady Dons, they fell to Lubbock Coronado in the second match of the day and were unable to advance to the gold bracket semifinals. However, the Lady Dons will have a chance to compete in the silver bracket tomorrow with a matchup against Lubbock High at 11:00 a.m. at West Texas A&M.

Copyright 2024 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Guerra, 22, and Savanah Nicole Soto, 18, were fatally shot in the head before their...
Father and son arrested in killings of pregnant woman, boyfriend just before Christmas
Texas Rangers celebrate after winning Game 5 of the baseball World Series against the Arizona...
Texas Rangers Winter Caravan coming to Lubbock
Power to Choose, Your Questions Answered on KCBD
Power to Choose, Your Questions Answered as Lubbock transitions to retail electric market
21-year-old Joshua Torres
Lubbock man sentenced to 12 years for crash that killed 14-year-old boy
Lubbock police are asking for the public’s helping in locating a suspect in connection with a...
Lubbock police asking for public’s help in finding suspect in connection with New Year’s Day shooting

Latest News

Texas Tech football
Texas Tech launches 2024 football season ticket renewals & sales
South Plains College men's basketball
South Plains College beats Pratt Community College, 87-82
Bailey Maupin of Texas Tech.
Texas Tech Lady Raiders drop Big 12 home opener to No. 10 Texas
Texas Rangers celebrate after winning Game 5 of the baseball World Series against the Arizona...
Texas Rangers Winter Caravan coming to Lubbock
HS Hoops Madness Roku
Tipoff of 20th season of Hoop Madness is here