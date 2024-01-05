Palo Duro’s Yahaira Martinez shines in win over Pampa

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Palo Duro Lady Dons beat the Pampa Lady Harvesters 6-1 on Friday during group play in the WT Freeze tournament.

It was a tremendous performance from Yahaira Martinez, who finished the game with two goals and one assist in the victory. Brena Zepeda Aguilar was key as well in the victory, with two goals and an assist of her own.

Unfortunately for the Lady Dons, they fell to Lubbock Coronado in the second match of the day and were unable to advance to the gold bracket semifinals. However, the Lady Dons will have a chance to compete in the silver bracket tomorrow with a matchup against Lubbock High at 11:00 a.m. at West Texas A&M.

