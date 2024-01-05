Police respond to 60 crashes throughout Lubbock Friday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police responded to 60 crashes Friday morning due to icy road conditions.

Between the hours of 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. emergency crews responded to 42 minor crashes and 18 crashes with injuries.

TxDOT Lubbock warned motorists of possible black ice on bridges and overpasses. Freezing temperatures mixed with Thursday’s moisture caused icy road conditions. More winter weather is possible early next week.

You can find route and road closure information at drivetexas.org

