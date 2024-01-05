Pop Isaacs accused in lawsuit of assaulting minor, per report

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - According to a lawsuit obtained by ESPN, Texas Tech’s Pop Isaacs is accused in a civil lawsuit of assaulting a minor on a trip to the Bahamas in November. The Red Raiders were participating in the Battle 4 Atlantis at the time.

According to the report by ESPN, the parents of the girl who says she was assaulted by Isaacs filed the lawsuit in the Lubbock County District Court. The lawsuit, according to the report, says Isaacs and a teammate were in a room with one 16-year-old girl and one 17-year-old-girl. A booster allegedly bought alcohol for Isaacs and his teammate, according to the lawsuit.

The 17-year-old girl said she went to another room with Isaacs and she was assaulted and tried to “fight him off.” The age of consent in the Bahamas is 16. The lawsuit, however, says the girl was intoxicated during the alleged assault and could not give consent. The lawsuit is asking for $1 million in damages, according to ESPN.

ESPN says the lawsuit states Tech coach Grant McCasland informed Tech Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt and Tech officials about the situation after he learned about it on Dec. 14 by plaintiff.

Tech begins Big 12 play this Saturday against Texas.

KCBD has not seen the court documents obtained by ESPN, but is working on receiving a copy. KCBD has also reached out to Tech Athletics officials.

