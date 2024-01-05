Power to Choose, Your Questions Answered as Lubbock transitions to retail electric market

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Power to Choose is coming for customers of Lubbock Power & Light on January 5 through February 15.

On Thursday night, KCBD’s Kase Wilbanks spoke with a representative of LP&L for a live question-and-answer session.

The full livestream can be watched above. The video can also be found on the KCBD Facebook Page and on the KCBD Connected TV app.

You can see a list of electric providers, their rates and other information at powertochoose.org. The website, provided by the Public Utility Commission of Texas, allows you to compare and choose from various plans online. Power providers upload their plans on the website. According to the Public Utility Commission, it does not verify or vet the information uploaded. The Commission advises consumers to contact the companies if they have any questions about the plans. However, if consumers believe they aren’t getting the information needed, they can contact the Public Utility Commission.

LP&L is also providing a list of approved electric providers in Lubbock and information about the process of choosing from those providers. You can view that information at https://lpandl.com/retail-competition.

Customers can also shop in-person at several Retail Electric Provider Shopping Fairs at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center, 1501 Mac Davis Lane. You can meet the various providers, review their plans and sign up at the events.

January 5 from 3 to 8 p.m.

January 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

January 22 from 3 to 8 p.m.

January 23 from 3 to 8 p.m.

February 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If an LP&L customer does not choose a new provider within the six-week shopping window, they will be assigned a default provider.

The transition to the new providers will occur in March when customers will also receive their final LP&L bill. Future bills will come from the customer’s new provider.

Lubbock Power & Light will not be an electric provider but will maintain the electric infrastructure in the City of Lubbock.

