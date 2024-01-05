Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Power to Choose, Your Questions Answered as Lubbock transitions to retail electric market

By Kase Wilbanks
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Power to Choose is coming for customers of Lubbock Power & Light on January 5 through February 15.

On Thursday night, KCBD’s Kase Wilbanks spoke with a representative of LP&L for a live question-and-answer session.

The full livestream can be watched above. The video can also be found on the KCBD Facebook Page and on the KCBD Connected TV app.

You can see a list of electric providers, their rates and other information at powertochoose.org. The website, provided by the Public Utility Commission of Texas, allows you to compare and choose from various plans online. Power providers upload their plans on the website. According to the Public Utility Commission, it does not verify or vet the information uploaded. The Commission advises consumers to contact the companies if they have any questions about the plans. However, if consumers believe they aren’t getting the information needed, they can contact the Public Utility Commission.

LP&L is also providing a list of approved electric providers in Lubbock and information about the process of choosing from those providers. You can view that information at https://lpandl.com/retail-competition.

Customers can also shop in-person at several Retail Electric Provider Shopping Fairs at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center, 1501 Mac Davis Lane. You can meet the various providers, review their plans and sign up at the events.

  • January 5 from 3 to 8 p.m.
  • January 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • January 22 from 3 to 8 p.m.
  • January 23 from 3 to 8 p.m.
  • February 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If an LP&L customer does not choose a new provider within the six-week shopping window, they will be assigned a default provider.

The transition to the new providers will occur in March when customers will also receive their final LP&L bill. Future bills will come from the customer’s new provider.

Lubbock Power & Light will not be an electric provider but will maintain the electric infrastructure in the City of Lubbock.

Copyright 2024 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Guerra, 22, and Savanah Nicole Soto, 18, were fatally shot in the head before their...
Father and son arrested in killings of pregnant woman, boyfriend just before Christmas
Texas Rangers celebrate after winning Game 5 of the baseball World Series against the Arizona...
Texas Rangers Winter Caravan coming to Lubbock
21-year-old Joshua Torres
Lubbock man sentenced to 12 years for crash that killed 14-year-old boy
Lubbock police are asking for the public’s helping in locating a suspect in connection with a...
Lubbock police asking for public’s help in finding suspect in connection with New Year’s Day shooting
33-year-old David Bermea was arrested after a SWAT callout in Lubbock.
Lubbock man arrested after SWAT callout

Latest News

Jason and the Lilley family, in their new home being built
Marine Corps veteran receives mortgage-free home in Wolfforth
Marine Corps veteran receives mortgage-free home in Wolfforth
Pablo Reyes, 26, charges with aggravated robbery in connection to July 2 carjacking. (Lubbock...
Shallowater man pleads guilty to Lubbock aggravated robbery, sentenced to 40 years
Shallowater man pleads guilty to Lubbock aggravated robbery, sentenced to 40 years