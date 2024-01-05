Healthwise Expo 2024
Rain, light snow possible in central South Plains on Saturday

By John Robison
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Moving into the weekend another fast-moving upper disturbance will bring snow to New Mexico. That system will then bring clouds, cold and a slight chance of light wintry mix from eastern New Mexico into the central South Plains. Some snow flurries or light snow and rain could make it to Lubbock around mid-day.

That system will move out of the area Saturday night and sunshine with some clouds will return on Sunday will allow for a brief and small warm-up. After temperatures should reach between 50-55 degrees in Lubbock. It will be a brief break since another storm will impact the area by Monday. It will bring more cold temps and another chance of rain and snow from the Panhandle south to the central communities. We may receive a wintry mix in Lubbock, but it is too early to determine how much or if any will arrive here on Monday.

Next week’s system will move out of the area by Tuesday and weather will settle-down for a few days but temperatures will remain very chilly.

