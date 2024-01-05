Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

A Warmer, Sunnier Day

By Collin Mertz
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We have more sunshine today, allowing us to warm several degrees above yesterday’s highs.

Highs Today
Highs Today(KCBD)

Some partial cloud cover for the morning and early afternoon, clearing more mid-afternoon. Highs today are expected to range from low 40s in the NW to low 50s in the SE, Lubbock around 48. Lows tonight even colder than last night, several degrees below zero, meaning any leftover puddles may refreeze.

Precip and Temps
Precip and Temps(KCBD)

Saturday we have a brief dip in temps with some slim chances of scattered wintery precip or snow, though could see those chances fade with a lack of moisture, and accumulations (if any) expected to be low. We warm Sunday to the mid 50s before another drop to the mid 40s as a second low pressure system brings more wintery precip chances Monday.

Copyright 2024 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Guerra, 22, and Savanah Nicole Soto, 18, were fatally shot in the head before their...
Father and son arrested in killings of pregnant woman, boyfriend just before Christmas
Lubbock police are asking for the public’s helping in locating a suspect in connection with a...
Lubbock police asking for public’s help in finding suspect in connection with New Year’s Day shooting
Pablo Reyes, 26, charges with aggravated robbery in connection to July 2 carjacking. (Lubbock...
Shallowater man pleads guilty to Lubbock aggravated robbery, sentenced to 40 years
Power to Choose, Your Questions Answered on KCBD
Power to Choose, Your Questions Answered as Lubbock transitions to retail electric market
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting

Latest News

Daybreak Today Weather - Friday, Jan. 5
Winter weather will continue overnight but will slowly be moving out of the area by Friday...
Isolated icy spots possible Friday morning
KCBD News at 10 Weather - Thursday, Jan. 4
KCBD News at 6 Weather - Thursday, Jan. 4