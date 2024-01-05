A Warmer, Sunnier Day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We have more sunshine today, allowing us to warm several degrees above yesterday’s highs.

Highs Today (KCBD)

Some partial cloud cover for the morning and early afternoon, clearing more mid-afternoon. Highs today are expected to range from low 40s in the NW to low 50s in the SE, Lubbock around 48. Lows tonight even colder than last night, several degrees below zero, meaning any leftover puddles may refreeze.

Precip and Temps (KCBD)

Saturday we have a brief dip in temps with some slim chances of scattered wintery precip or snow, though could see those chances fade with a lack of moisture, and accumulations (if any) expected to be low. We warm Sunday to the mid 50s before another drop to the mid 40s as a second low pressure system brings more wintery precip chances Monday.

Copyright 2024 KCBD. All rights reserved.