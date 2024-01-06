Atmos Energy installing new devices on gas meters

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Atmos Energy is working to get more consistent tracking and better access to information for workers and customers with new wireless monitoring devices.

As old meters are repaired or replaced, technicians are making sure to install the new devices that collect information on daily usage.

“We’re putting on a wireless meter reading device on those new meters here in our local communities,” Edward Espinoza with Atmos Energy said.

The devices will help the natural gas provider respond to possible issues and can help homeowners save some money during the winter months.

Espinoza says the devices log usage information every fifteen minutes, giving Atmos more accurate readings and making operations more efficient without putting a strain on technicians.

“It also...helps us with manpower,” Espinoza said. “We do have individuals out there reading manually, but it helps when we can send this information to our offices here at Atmos Energy as well.”

Information that can help Atmos respond to possible leaks or other issues homeowners may have.

“There’s a large increase in consumption for whatever reason,” Espinoza said. “That will give us some information to send out a technician to your home just to investigate, just to make sure that everything is okay with your system.”

The real-time information from these new devices will be available to directly to customers as well.

“Go into your account setting and see what usage you used for that day,” Espinoza said.

Espinoza says this monitoring will give customers a better idea of what they can do to cut costs while keeping their homes warm through the winter months.

“It’s really to make sure that we engage with our customers more,” Espinoza said. “We know what usage they’re using, and we can also identify certain things and give information on how to better weatherize their homes and try to save some money.”

Espinoza says it will take a few years before all Atmos meters are equipped with the new devices, but he says if everything goes as it should, homeowners won’t even realize the work is done.

A technician will come to your door to inform you if you are home when the installation happens.

Copyright 2024 KCBD. All rights reserved.