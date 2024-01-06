Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Atmos Energy installing new devices on gas meters

Atmos Energy wireless meter reading device
Atmos Energy wireless meter reading device(kcbd)
By Joshua Ramirez
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:25 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Atmos Energy is working to get more consistent tracking and better access to information for workers and customers with new wireless monitoring devices.

As old meters are repaired or replaced, technicians are making sure to install the new devices that collect information on daily usage.

“We’re putting on a wireless meter reading device on those new meters here in our local communities,” Edward Espinoza with Atmos Energy said.

The devices will help the natural gas provider respond to possible issues and can help homeowners save some money during the winter months.

Espinoza says the devices log usage information every fifteen minutes, giving Atmos more accurate readings and making operations more efficient without putting a strain on technicians.

“It also...helps us with manpower,” Espinoza said. “We do have individuals out there reading manually, but it helps when we can send this information to our offices here at Atmos Energy as well.”

Information that can help Atmos respond to possible leaks or other issues homeowners may have.

“There’s a large increase in consumption for whatever reason,” Espinoza said. “That will give us some information to send out a technician to your home just to investigate, just to make sure that everything is okay with your system.”

The real-time information from these new devices will be available to directly to customers as well.

“Go into your account setting and see what usage you used for that day,” Espinoza said.

Espinoza says this monitoring will give customers a better idea of what they can do to cut costs while keeping their homes warm through the winter months.

“It’s really to make sure that we engage with our customers more,” Espinoza said. “We know what usage they’re using, and we can also identify certain things and give information on how to better weatherize their homes and try to save some money.”

Espinoza says it will take a few years before all Atmos meters are equipped with the new devices, but he says if everything goes as it should, homeowners won’t even realize the work is done.

A technician will come to your door to inform you if you are home when the installation happens.

Copyright 2024 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Guerra, 22, and Savanah Nicole Soto, 18, were fatally shot in the head before their...
Father and son arrested in killings of pregnant woman, boyfriend just before Christmas
Power to Choose, Your Questions Answered on KCBD
Power to Choose, Your Questions Answered as Lubbock transitions to retail electric market
Lubbock police responded to 60 crashes Friday morning due to icy road conditions.
Police respond to 60 crashes throughout Lubbock Friday morning
Lubbock police are asking for the public’s helping in locating a suspect in connection with a...
Lubbock police asking for public’s help in finding suspect in connection with New Year’s Day shooting
Pablo Reyes, 26, charges with aggravated robbery in connection to July 2 carjacking. (Lubbock...
Shallowater man pleads guilty to Lubbock aggravated robbery, sentenced to 40 years

Latest News

Power to Choose, Your Questions Answered as Lubbock transitions to retail electric market
LPD: Vehicle vs. building in southwest Lubbock
LPD: Car crashes into southwest Lubbock home, one person seriously injured
Retail Electric Provider Shopping Fair continues at Lubbock Memorial Civic Center
Governor's Commission For Women logo
Lubbock woman reappointed to Abbott’s Commission For Women