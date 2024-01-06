Healthwise Expo 2024
Family requesting surprise cards for terminally ill girl’s birthday: ‘Boosts of support’

A family in Maine is humbly requesting birthday cards for their 9-year-old who is diagnosed with a terminal illness. (WMTW, COLE FAMILY, CNN)
By WMTW via CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 2:30 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TURNER, Maine (WMTW) - After her daughter was diagnosed with a terminal illness, a mother in Maine has a special request for her 9-year-old’s upcoming birthday.

Alyssa Cole, or Lyssie, according to her mother, will be 10 years old in less than two weeks.

Last winter, her family received devastating news about her health.

“We found a brain tumor on Jan. 19 and the tumor was removed March 1, and we very shortly after found out it was a terminal form of cancer,” Lyssie’s mother, Jamie Cole, said.

Lyssie’s mother says since her daughter’s diagnosis, their family has been trying their best to make it, as she puts, the most amazing year ever.

“We took a summer-long road trip. We were blessed enough to be able to take the whole summer off. She got to go on a Make-a-Wish trip, which was phenomenal. We went to Florida. She got to meet the Beast, who’s one of her favorite characters along with Belle, who’s her absolute favorite princess,” Jamie Cole said. “Just trying to make her and our other two children as happy as possible through this awful, awful experience.”

Jamie Cole says her daughter loves surprises.

She’s asking for people to mail cards for Lyssie to open on her birthday coming up on Jan. 16.

“So, we were hoping that we could just flood her with birthday cards on her birthday. We are asking them to be shipped to her grandmother’s house so we can surprise her all at once on the big day,” Jamie Cole said.

Birthday cards can be mailed to:

Alyssa Cole

Care of her grandmother Sheri Hodgkin

14 Mooselook Drive

Turner, Maine

04282

“It can be so isolating and little boosts of support have been what have got us through this year,” Jamie Cole added. “She has fought her whole life and now she is currently in the biggest battle of her life, and she is just a shining light and we love her so much and hope that she just continues to remain positive and happy for as long as we have her.”

Copyright 2024 WMTW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

