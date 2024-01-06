Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Grammy winner Michael Bolton diagnosed with brain tumor

Singer Michael Bolton is taking a break from touring as he recovers from surgery to remove a...
Singer Michael Bolton is taking a break from touring as he recovers from surgery to remove a brain tumor.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Singer Michael Bolton is taking a break from touring as he recovers from surgery to remove a brain tumor.

The 70-year-old Grammy award-winning musician made the announcement on social media Friday.

Bolton wrote he discovered the brain tumor just before the holidays and that it required immediate surgery.

He says the surgery was a success and he is now recovering at home.

However, Bolton says he will have to take a temporary break from touring so he can devote all of his energy to his recovery.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Guerra, 22, and Savanah Nicole Soto, 18, were fatally shot in the head before their...
Father and son arrested in killings of pregnant woman, boyfriend just before Christmas
Power to Choose, Your Questions Answered on KCBD
Power to Choose, Your Questions Answered as Lubbock transitions to retail electric market
Lubbock police responded to 60 crashes Friday morning due to icy road conditions.
Police respond to 60 crashes throughout Lubbock Friday morning
Lubbock police are asking for the public’s helping in locating a suspect in connection with a...
Lubbock police asking for public’s help in finding suspect in connection with New Year’s Day shooting
Pablo Reyes, 26, charges with aggravated robbery in connection to July 2 carjacking. (Lubbock...
Shallowater man pleads guilty to Lubbock aggravated robbery, sentenced to 40 years

Latest News

Siouxland Christian School leaders said they are taking further steps to secure the building...
‘This is a necessary step’: School to have select staff members armed on campus
A large section of an airplane blew out in mid-air on a flight form Portland to Ontario,...
Airplane window blows out mid-air, forcing emergency landing
Local residents pray during a candlelight vigil following a shooting at Perry High School,...
Iowa principal critically injured in school shooting risked himself to protect students, police say
The U.S Supreme Court is photographed on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, in Washington. The Supreme...
The Supreme Court allows Idaho to enforce its strict abortion ban, even in medical emergencies
Atmos Energy wireless meter reading device
Atmos Energy installing new devices on gas meters