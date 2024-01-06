Hoop Madness Scores & Highlights for Friday, Jan. 5
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball scores and highlights from across the South Plains.
GIRLS
San Angelo Central 51 Frenship 49
Monterey 79 Abilene Cooper 39
Abilene Wylie 62 Lubbock High 49
New Deal 44 Olton 35
Idalou 55 Childress 31
Meadow 46 Morton 43
Lubbock Christian 68 Denton Calvary 27
Slaton 37 Shallowater 34
Abernathy 62 Lubbock-Cooper Liberty 46
Whitharral 69 Anton 13
Floydada 50 Smyer 32
Dimmitt 40 Muleshoe 38
Grace Prep 55 Trinity Christian 50
Brownfield 66 Friona 45
New Home 57 Seagraves 4
Petersburg 48 Crosbyton 35
Ropes 43 Plains 36
Lorenzo 63 Southland 17
Kingdom Prep 45 Lubbock Titans 15
Sudan 66 Hale Center 62
Farwell 52 Panhandle 31
Levelland 74 Big Spring 8
Valley 107 Hedley 13
Guthrie 40 Patton Springs 28
Tascosa 77 Plainview 41
Sands 51 Loop 8
Jayton 63 Motley County 27
Hobbs 75 Las Cruces 47
Estacado 66 Sweetwater 33
Snyder 50 Lake View 23
Seminole 87 Pecos 16
BOYS
Olton 69 New Deal 62
Childress 58 Idalou 47
Lubbock Christian 69 Denton Calvary 38
Shallowater 73 Slaton 47
Lubbock-Cooper Liberty 55 Abernathy 45
Whitharral 82 Anton 43
Floydada 68 Smyer 32
Trinity Christian 51 Grace Prep 33
Brownfield 66 Friona 31
New Home 80 Seagraves 44
Lazbuddie 33 Dawson 26
Crosbyton 59 Petersburg 52 OT
Plains 58 Ropes 53
Lorenzo 67 Southland 35
Kingdom Prep 55 Lubbock Titans 48
Borden County 47 O’Donnell 40
Seminole 59 Levelland 38
Christ The King 84 Plainview Classical 14
Estacado 78 Plainview 41
Lubbock-Cooper 72 Midland Greenwood 60
Snyder 69 Brady 14
Loop 70 Highland 50
Jayton 55 Sweetwater 40
Roosevelt 68 Paducah 59
All Saints 62 Springlake-Earth 32
Tascosa 70 Clovis 49
