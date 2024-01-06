Healthwise Expo 2024
Hoop Madness Scores & Highlights for Friday, Jan. 5

By Pete Christy
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball scores and highlights from across the South Plains.

GIRLS

San Angelo Central 51 Frenship 49

Monterey 79 Abilene Cooper 39

Abilene Wylie 62 Lubbock High 49

New Deal 44 Olton 35

Idalou 55 Childress 31

Meadow 46 Morton 43

Lubbock Christian 68 Denton Calvary 27

Slaton 37 Shallowater 34

Abernathy 62 Lubbock-Cooper Liberty 46

Whitharral 69 Anton 13

Floydada 50 Smyer 32

Dimmitt 40 Muleshoe 38

Grace Prep 55 Trinity Christian 50

Brownfield 66 Friona 45

New Home 57 Seagraves 4

Petersburg 48 Crosbyton 35

Ropes 43 Plains 36

Lorenzo 63 Southland 17

Kingdom Prep 45 Lubbock Titans 15

Sudan 66 Hale Center 62

Farwell 52 Panhandle 31

Levelland 74 Big Spring 8

Valley 107 Hedley 13

Guthrie 40 Patton Springs 28

Tascosa 77 Plainview 41

Sands 51 Loop 8

Jayton 63 Motley County 27

Hobbs 75 Las Cruces 47

Estacado 66 Sweetwater 33

Snyder 50 Lake View 23

Seminole 87 Pecos 16

BOYS

Olton 69 New Deal 62

Childress 58 Idalou 47

Lubbock Christian 69 Denton Calvary 38

Shallowater 73 Slaton 47

Lubbock-Cooper Liberty 55 Abernathy 45

Whitharral 82 Anton 43

Floydada 68 Smyer 32

Trinity Christian 51 Grace Prep 33

Brownfield 66 Friona 31

New Home 80 Seagraves 44

Lazbuddie 33 Dawson 26

Crosbyton 59 Petersburg 52 OT

Plains 58 Ropes 53

Lorenzo 67 Southland 35

Kingdom Prep 55 Lubbock Titans 48

Borden County 47 O’Donnell 40

Seminole 59 Levelland 38

Christ The King 84 Plainview Classical 14

Estacado 78 Plainview 41

Lubbock-Cooper 72 Midland Greenwood 60

Snyder 69 Brady 14

Loop 70 Highland 50

Jayton 55 Sweetwater 40

Roosevelt 68 Paducah 59

All Saints 62 Springlake-Earth 32

Tascosa 70 Clovis 49

