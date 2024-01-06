Lady Raiders beat Kansas 73-64

Healthwise Expo 2024
The Texas Tech Lady Raiders defeated Kansas 73-64 and are now 2-1 in Big 12 play for the first time since the 2016-17 season.(Texas Tech Athletics)
By Zach Fox
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Lady Raiders defeated Kansas 73-64 and are now 2-1 in Big 12 play for the first time since the 2016-17 season.

They also snapped their four-game losing streak to Kansas as Texas Tech led for the majority of the game, with seven lead changes and eight ties.

The Lady Raiders ended the 1st half on an 8-0 run to lead 32-28 at the half and with the win, Texas Tech is now 10-0 when leading at halftime this year.

Tech shot the three and shot it well, 11-28 (39%) compared to Kansas’s 5-15 (33%). After 11 total bench points against Texas, Tech won the bench battle 19-4 and outrebounded the Jayhawks 30-27.

The only cause for concern after Saturday’s game, the Lady Raiders paint defense as Kansas outscored Texas Tech 38-12 from down low.

Game Leaders

Jasmine Shavers: 25 pts | 9 rebs | 1 ast

Bailey Maupin: 10 pts | 5 rebs | 4 asts

Ashley Chevalier: 10 pts | 2 rebs | 2 asts

Texas Tech (13-3, 2-1) will now head on the road to Stillwater to do battle with Oklahoma State. Tipoff Wednesday, Jan. 10 at 6:30 p.m.

