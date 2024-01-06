Healthwise Expo 2024
Lady Sandies 37-0 game-opening run propels Amarillo High past Caprock in district opener

Taytum Bell during the Lady Sandies win over Caprock.
By KJ Doyle
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Lady Sandies took down the Caprock Lady Longhorns on Friday night 80-13.

It was a dominant showing for the Lady Sandies, jumping out to a 37-0 lead in the first half and taking a 43-2 lead into halftime.

It was Jada Graves doing most of the work early for the Lady Sandies, scoring 14 first quarter points in route to a game-high 23 points. Taytum Bell also shined on the heels of her commitment to West Texas A&M with 16 points.

With the win, the Lady Sandies get set to play Palo Duro next Tuesday as district action continues. Meanwhile, Caprock will hit the road to face Tascosa.

