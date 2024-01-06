Layla Romero buzzer beater lifts Lady Raiders to stunning win over Canyon

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - For the first time since 2018, the Lady Eagles have lost a district matchup.

It was a thrilling victory for the Lady Raiders, snapping a 48-game district winning streak for their rivals at Canyon.

With the Lady Raiders up five in the final minutes, Canyon found a way to take a late lead thanks to a pair of big threes from star forward Jaylee Moss. Moss finished with a team-high 27 points in the match.

However, Sadie Sanchez split a pair of free throws on the ensuing possession to tie things up at 52.

With the game all tied up and 11.9 seconds remaining, the Lady Raiders had one final chance to win the game in regulation or settle for overtime. Randall’s Miley Brown missed the potential game-winning three, but Layla Romero put the ball back up and in at the buzzer to win it for the Lady Raiders.

The win also marks the first time the Lady Raiders have beaten the Lady Eagles since 2007.

Romero finished with 11 points and Sanchez led the way with a game-high 33 points.

Randall now moves to 4-0 in district play and the win gives them a huge leg up in the district title race as they move forward in district play.

