Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Randall boys hand Canyon first district loss since 2020

Randall beats Canyon in district battle on Friday night.
Randall beats Canyon in district battle on Friday night.(KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 9:47 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - It was a big night for Raiders basketball. First, the Lady Raiders snapped the Lady Eagles 48-game district winning streak. Then, it was the boys turn.

It was an intense atmosphere, as it’s the first time the two teams have faced off since Randall took down Canyon in the regional finals to advance to the state tournament last year.

Randall took down Canyon 58-40, handing the Eagles their first loss in district play since 2020.

KJ Thomas led the way for the Raiders with 12 points on the night while Tayesen Combs finished right behind him with 11. For Canyon, Kelson Jones posted a game-high 18 points while Gage Lunsford posted 17, combining for 35 of the team’s 40 points on the night.

With the win, Randall improves to 3-0 in district action. Next up for the Raiders is a matchup with Hereford while Canyon battles Pampa. Both games come on the road next Tuesday.

Copyright 2024 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Guerra, 22, and Savanah Nicole Soto, 18, were fatally shot in the head before their...
Father and son arrested in killings of pregnant woman, boyfriend just before Christmas
Power to Choose, Your Questions Answered on KCBD
Power to Choose, Your Questions Answered as Lubbock transitions to retail electric market
Lubbock police responded to 60 crashes Friday morning due to icy road conditions.
Police respond to 60 crashes throughout Lubbock Friday morning
Lubbock police are asking for the public’s helping in locating a suspect in connection with a...
Lubbock police asking for public’s help in finding suspect in connection with New Year’s Day shooting
Pablo Reyes, 26, charges with aggravated robbery in connection to July 2 carjacking. (Lubbock...
Shallowater man pleads guilty to Lubbock aggravated robbery, sentenced to 40 years

Latest News

Texas Tech guard Pop Isaacs (2) attempts to score against Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell...
Tech Athletics says Pop Isaacs ‘remains in good standing’ after assault allegations
LNL Anchors Rhyan Henson and Ryan Piers review the biggest games of the 2023 College Football...
LNL: College Football Bowl Season 2023 Preview Week 3
News 2 at Ten
Paxton vs. Leyton Boys Basketball Highlights
Texas Tech football
Texas Tech launches 2024 football season ticket renewals & sales
South Plains College men's basketball
South Plains College beats Pratt Community College, 87-82