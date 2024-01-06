Some Precip Possible

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some light rain and wintery mix showers drift through the area this morning and early afternoon, though quite scattered and with little accumulation expected. Here in Lubbock, chances for significant measurable preicp are low.

Today's Forecast (KCBD)

The morning begins quite cold, eventually warming to the 40s and low 50s, with Lubbock expecting around 46 for our high. Another round of cold overnight lows means Sunday begins frigid, lows range the 20s. By Sunday afternoon, we’ve picked up to the low-to-mid 50s, before another cooldown and renewed precip chances Monday with another low pressure system.

7 Day Forecast (KCBD)

By Tuesday we begin to warm, and by Wednesday temps jump to the upper 50s and low 60s.

