Tech Athletics says Pop Isaacs ‘remains in good standing’ after assault allegations

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech Athletics says Pop Isaacs “remains in good standing” after referring assault allegations to the Title IX Office.

They released this statement on Friday night:

“Upon learning of the allegations, the matter was immediately and properly reported to the University’s Title IX Office. The Title IX Office and its process are external to and independent from TTU Athletics. The Title IX Office’s investigation into the allegations promptly commenced. Athletics reached out to the Title IX Office on two occasions and was informed both times that based upon the information, Pop Isaacs remains in good standing, and there is no reason to withhold him from University activities, including basketball competition. The Title IX Office will continue to follow its process until it is completed, regardless of the civil lawsuit.”

Isaacs is expected to play against the Longhorns Saturday at 7 p.m.

According to a civil lawsuit obtained by ESPN, Texas Tech’s Pop Isaacs is accused of assaulting a minor on a trip to the Bahamas in November. The Red Raiders were participating in the Battle 4 Atlantis at the time.

The ESPN report says the parents of the girl who says she was assaulted by Isaacs filed the lawsuit in Lubbock County District Court. The lawsuit, according to the report, says Isaacs and a teammate were in a room with a16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old-girl when a booster allegedly bought alcohol for them.

The 17-year-old girl said she went to another room with Isaacs where she was assaulted and tried to “fight him off.” The age of consent in the Bahamas is 16, but the lawsuit says the girl was intoxicated during the alleged assault and could not give consent. The lawsuit is asking for $1 million in damages.

ESPN says the lawsuit states Coach Grant McCasland informed Texas Tech Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt and Tech officials about the situation after the plaintiff told him about it on Dec. 14.

KCBD has not seen the court documents obtained by ESPN as of Friday night, but is working to get a copy.

We’ll continue to update this story as more details are released.

