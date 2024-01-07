2 women charged with attempting to smuggle drugs into Lea County Correctional Facility

LEA COUNTY, NM (KCBD) - Two women have been arrested, charged with attempting to smuggle drugs into the Lea County Correctional Facility in Hobbs, New Mexico.

25-year-old Mirakel Carter and 30-year-old Aubrey Luna have been charged with multiple third-degree felonies, including possession with intent to traffick a controlled substance and conspiracy to wit bringing contraband into places of imprisonment.

The Lea County Drug Task Force says the Security Threat Investigations Unit (STIU) of the Lea County Correctional Facility uncovered a plot to smuggle narcotics into the prison and conducted a joint operation with the Lea County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspects met with an undercover narcotics officer on Thursday, Jan. 4 and gave the agent a package intended to be smuggled into the prison.

The package was found to contain approximately 110 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 215 grams of THC wax, and 14 sheets of paper soaked in an unknown substance, as well as $5,000 in cash.

The street value of the methamphetamine is approximately $3,300.

25-year-old Mirakel Carter (Lea County Drug Task Force)

30-year-old Aubrey Luna (Lea County Drug Task Force)

The package was found to contain approximately 110 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 215 grams of THC wax, and 14 sheets of paper soaked in an unknown substance, as well as $5,000.00 in cash. The street value of the methamphetamine is approximately $3,300. (Lea County Drug Task Force)

The package was found to contain approximately 110 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 215 grams of THC wax, and 14 sheets of paper soaked in an unknown substance, as well as $5,000.00 in cash. The street value of the methamphetamine is approximately $3,300. (Lea County Drug Task Force)

PRESS RELEASE: In December of 2023, LCDTF Agents were contacted by the Security Threat Investigations Unit (STIU) of... Posted by Lea County Drug Task Force on Friday, January 5, 2024

Copyright 2024 KCBD. All rights reserved.