Clear, quiet Saturday ahead of gusty Sunday

By Shania Jackson
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the rest of Saturday evening things are expected to remain clear and quiet across the area.

Sunday day planner
Sunday day planner(KCBD)

Sunday will be warmer with temperatures very close to average, even above average for the southern part of our viewing area.

It is however going to be breezy with south winds throughout the day. Wind gusts may get up to 35, or 40 mph throughout the day.

Sunday afternoon cloudy conditions are expected to roll into the area. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy as a surface low-pressure system moves closer to our area. This will bring even breezier conditions throughout the night. After midnight rain and snow chances begin to increase. The best chance for precipitation, especially snow, will stay confined to the northwestern part of our viewing area.

Raincast/ Wintercast Sunday night/Monday
Raincast/ Wintercast Sunday night/Monday(KCBD)

Monday morning rain and snow showers will continue, and some may linger into the afternoon. Again, the chances of a few inches of snow are greatest in the far northwestern part of our viewing area with lighter amounts possible elsewhere. Monday night things will be clear in our area by midnight, and clear skies will allow for surface temperatures to fall extremely low. With low surface temperatures and strong wind continuing this will be a recipe for wind chills across the area to be in the single digits Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Monday wintercast
Monday wintercast(KCBD)

Tuesday will be windy, and cooler still with northwest winds after a front moves through Monday night. Wednesday will bring warmer temperatures across the area, Things will stay mild Thursday, with near-average temperatures, and then Friday another chance of rain seems to be in the forecast, although as of right now it is very slight. Conditions on Friday will be blistery with very cold high temps breezy conditions. It looks like Saturday of next weekend will be cold and sunny.

7 day forecast
7 day forecast(KCBD)

For the next seven days, winds are expected to stay between breezy and windy across the area, unfortunately.

7 day windcast
7 day windcast(KCBD)

KCBD News at 10 Weather - Friday, Jan. 5