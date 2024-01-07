Precip Possible Overnight and Tomorrow Morning

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mostly clear skies this morning, with clouds and temperatures picking up throughout the day.

Lubbock Forecast Today (KCBD)

A short wave ridge will bump our temps up today, with highs ranging upper 40s and low 50s, Lubbock around 53. Overnight, a low pressure system will begin to move through the area, with some showers and thunderstorms expected to fire off in the eastern counties around the caprock. By tomorrow morning, some light and scattered wintery showers could pop up in the NW, but are not expected to last long or produce much.

7 Day Precip and Temp Forecast (KCBD)

By Tuesday we’re back to the upper 40s, jumping significantly into the upper 50s and low 60s Wednesday.

