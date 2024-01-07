Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Precip Possible Overnight and Tomorrow Morning

By Collin Mertz
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mostly clear skies this morning, with clouds and temperatures picking up throughout the day.

Lubbock Forecast Today
Lubbock Forecast Today(KCBD)

A short wave ridge will bump our temps up today, with highs ranging upper 40s and low 50s, Lubbock around 53. Overnight, a low pressure system will begin to move through the area, with some showers and thunderstorms expected to fire off in the eastern counties around the caprock. By tomorrow morning, some light and scattered wintery showers could pop up in the NW, but are not expected to last long or produce much.

7 Day Precip and Temp Forecast
7 Day Precip and Temp Forecast(KCBD)

By Tuesday we’re back to the upper 40s, jumping significantly into the upper 50s and low 60s Wednesday.

Copyright 2024 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Tech guard Pop Isaacs (2) attempts to score against Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell...
Tech Athletics says Pop Isaacs ‘remains in good standing’ after assault allegations
First United Methodist Church of Lubbock (Facebook Photo)
3 injured in bus crash returning from church youth trip
LPD: Vehicle vs. building in southwest Lubbock
LPD: Car crashes into southwest Lubbock home, one person seriously injured
Atmos Energy wireless meter reading device
Atmos Energy installing new devices on gas meters
John T. Montford Unit
TDCJ: Inmate at Montford Unit in Lubbock kills cellmate

Latest News

KCBD Weather at 10 for Saturday, Jan. 6
7 day windcast
Clear, quiet Saturday ahead of gusty Sunday
KCBD Weather at 6 for Saturday, Jan. 6 (6 p.m.)
Today's Forecast
Some Precip Possible