Texas Tech beats No. 20 Texas 78-67 from Austin

By Zach Fox
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 9:27 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUSTIN, TX (KCBD) - In their 156th all-time meeting, the Texas Tech Red Raiders begin conference play 1-0 after beating No. 20 Texas 78-67 in Austin on Saturday.

Texas Tech has now won five of their last six games in Austin. The Red Raiders shot their way to 28-53 (53%) from the floor and 7-15 (46.7%) from three.

Pop Isaacs led the team with 21 points, claiming his third straight game with 20 points or more. Tech led for two thirds of the game with four ties and five lead changes.

Joe Toussaint started fast for Texas Tech, sparking an early run, he ended with 15 points. Warren Washington with 15 as well, three big blocks as well as a steal.

Fourteen turnovers for Texas, the Red Raiders capitalizing off of those with 23 points.

Grant McCasland tallies his first ever Big 12 Conference win as the Red Raiders head coach.

Game Leaders

Pop Isaacs: 21 pts | 3 rebs | 1 ast | 3-5 3-pt FG

Warren Washington: 15 pts | 3 rebs | 3 blks

Joe Toussaint: 15 pts | 5 rebs | 5 asts

Texas Tech is now 12-2 overall and 1-0 in the Big 12, they’ll return home on Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 7 p.m. when they host Oklahoma State.

