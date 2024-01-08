Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Animal escapes from house fire at 47th & Slide

An animal escaped from a fire that started in the garage of a home in the 5200 block of 47th...
An animal escaped from a fire that started in the garage of a home in the 5200 block of 47th Street on Sunday afternoon.(Andrew Wood, KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 7:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An animal escaped from a fire that started in the garage of a home in the 5200 block of 47th Street on Sunday afternoon.

Lubbock Fire Rescue received the call about a garage fire that was spreading fast, with an animal possibly trapped inside.

Firefighters saw heavy smoke coming from the eaves of the attic when they arrived. Fortunately, one of the residents was able to close the fire off from the rest of the structure and firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire, after just three minutes on scene.

The fire was contained to one area with minor smoke damage to the rest of the home.

No injuries were reported and the animal was able to safely escape.

Copyright 2024 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Tech guard Pop Isaacs (2) attempts to score against Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell...
Tech Athletics says Pop Isaacs ‘remains in good standing’ after assault allegations
First United Methodist Church of Lubbock (Facebook Photo)
3 injured in bus crash returning from church youth trip
Power to Choose, Your Questions Answered on KCBD
Power to Choose, Your Questions Answered as Lubbock transitions to retail electric market
LPD: Vehicle vs. building in southwest Lubbock
LPD: Car crashes into southwest Lubbock home, one person seriously injured
FILE - A 19-year-old died after being electrocuted after a vehicle crash.
19-year-old dies from electrocution after being in vehicle crash

Latest News

Two women have been arrested, charged with attempting to smuggle drugs into the Lea County...
2 women charged with attempting to smuggle drugs into Lea County Correctional Facility
Governor Abbott received a briefing from state medical and emergency response experts on the...
Governor Abbott Increases Readiness Level Of State Operations Center Ahead Of Severe Weather Threats
Megan Taylor going for record for longest twist-tie chain in the world
Exceptional Kids Stock Show in Smyer