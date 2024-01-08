Animal escapes from house fire at 47th & Slide

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An animal escaped from a fire that started in the garage of a home in the 5200 block of 47th Street on Sunday afternoon.

Lubbock Fire Rescue received the call about a garage fire that was spreading fast, with an animal possibly trapped inside.

Firefighters saw heavy smoke coming from the eaves of the attic when they arrived. Fortunately, one of the residents was able to close the fire off from the rest of the structure and firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire, after just three minutes on scene.

The fire was contained to one area with minor smoke damage to the rest of the home.

No injuries were reported and the animal was able to safely escape.

