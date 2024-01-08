Blizzard conditions in New Mexico bringing First Alert Weather Day Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Late Sunday, likely after midnight, scattered (possibly widespread) rain showers and a few thunderstorms are expected to develop near the edge of the Caprock. This precipitation will move quickly, off to the east and out of our viewing area, during the overnight hours. For the most part, the best rain chances will be east of Interstate 27, and severe weather is not expected at this time.

Wx highlights (KCBD)

On Monday our main concern will be hazardous strong winds throughout the day. Patchy blowing dust cannot be ruled out across our area. The day will begin breezy in the morning, and we expect winds to become even stronger by the afternoon. Very strong west winds will continue to dominate through the afternoon and evening hours. Wind speeds are expected to be near 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph on the Caprock, off the Caprock winds will be slightest, but not by much.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Watch for areas on the Caprock, with a Wind Advisory off to the east and southern parts of our viewing area.

The second concern for Monday, in the afternoon specifically, will be the potential for light snow in the northwestern part of the viewing area (likely Parmer and Castro Counties). As of right now, the overall chances of snow are low and we don’t expect much, if any, accumulation.

Strong winds will continue into Monday night, which will put wind chill values in the single digits for some Monday night through Tuesday morning. We will finally get relief from the winds gradually during the day on Tuesday.

