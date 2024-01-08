Farmers say winter wheat holding up better thanks to needed rain

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Producers are saying their winter wheat is doing better this year, and they’re hoping to make a good profit.

Steve Johnson out of Olton has been growing wheat for 42 years. He planted in September and plans to harvest in March. Johnson said it’s looking good currently because his farm received about two inches of rain throughout November and December.

“This has been a good year of wheat production; Mother Nature has helped us a lot,” Johnson said.

Johnson explained that rain helps so much because water is a tight commodity. That’s why winter wheat helps his operation because with less heat stress and evaporation it takes less irrigation to grow than some summer crops.

“West Texas has been in a pretty substantial drought,” Johnson said. “So, our irrigation, our water supply during this whole entire time is decreasing year to year.”

He grows the wheat for cattle grazing through March, then he has to decide his next step.

“We can choose rather we want to continue to graze some more, graze the wheat on out, or we will turn and make the choice to make grain out of it and we’ll harvest that,” Johnson said.

He’s optimistic that by March he will be able to sell his cattle for beef production and make a good profit there. Then, he hopes to harvest the wheat. Johnson said that would be a big win because it gives a farm hope for the future after a successful year.

“We would be optimistic as far as the ability to grow a certain amount of money off of the land we are farming,” Johnson said.

He is thanking more rainfall and better commodity prices for all the extra optimism this year.

Copyright 2024 KCBD. All rights reserved.