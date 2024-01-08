Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Farmers say winter wheat holding up better thanks to needed rain

Steve Johnson's winter wheat in Olton
Steve Johnson's winter wheat in Olton(KCBD, Andrew Wood)
By Patricia Perry
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 9:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Producers are saying their winter wheat is doing better this year, and they’re hoping to make a good profit.

Steve Johnson out of Olton has been growing wheat for 42 years. He planted in September and plans to harvest in March. Johnson said it’s looking good currently because his farm received about two inches of rain throughout November and December.

“This has been a good year of wheat production; Mother Nature has helped us a lot,” Johnson said.

Johnson explained that rain helps so much because water is a tight commodity. That’s why winter wheat helps his operation because with less heat stress and evaporation it takes less irrigation to grow than some summer crops.

“West Texas has been in a pretty substantial drought,” Johnson said. “So, our irrigation, our water supply during this whole entire time is decreasing year to year.”

He grows the wheat for cattle grazing through March, then he has to decide his next step.

“We can choose rather we want to continue to graze some more, graze the wheat on out, or we will turn and make the choice to make grain out of it and we’ll harvest that,” Johnson said.

He’s optimistic that by March he will be able to sell his cattle for beef production and make a good profit there. Then, he hopes to harvest the wheat. Johnson said that would be a big win because it gives a farm hope for the future after a successful year.

“We would be optimistic as far as the ability to grow a certain amount of money off of the land we are farming,” Johnson said.

He is thanking more rainfall and better commodity prices for all the extra optimism this year.

Copyright 2024 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Tech guard Pop Isaacs (2) attempts to score against Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell...
Tech Athletics says Pop Isaacs ‘remains in good standing’ after assault allegations
First United Methodist Church of Lubbock (Facebook Photo)
3 injured in bus crash returning from church youth trip
Power to Choose, Your Questions Answered on KCBD
Power to Choose, Your Questions Answered as Lubbock transitions to retail electric market
LPD: Vehicle vs. building in southwest Lubbock
LPD: Car crashes into southwest Lubbock home, one person seriously injured
FILE - A 19-year-old died after being electrocuted after a vehicle crash.
19-year-old dies from electrocution after being in vehicle crash

Latest News

KCBD News at 10
Cotton in Lubbock county
West Plains Crops Conference set for Friday in Levelland
An animal escaped from a fire that started in the garage of a home in the 5200 block of 47th...
Animal escapes from house fire at 47th & Slide
Two women have been arrested, charged with attempting to smuggle drugs into the Lea County...
2 women charged with attempting to smuggle drugs into Lea County Correctional Facility