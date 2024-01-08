FAWD- Blowing Rain, Blowing Dust, Blowing Snow, Blowing Everything!

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We have a First Alert Weather Day today thanks to high winds across the area.

Blizzard Warning (KCBD)

Wind Advisory (KCBD)

As early morning thunderstorm lines quickly exit by late morning, we’ll see a clear slot follow allowing for some brief warming before a backdoor cold front passes through, kicking up snow in the northwestern counties. On top of this, very windy conditions persist, meaning blowing dust or snow could reduce visibility and cause dangerous driving conditions.

Highs Today (KCBD)

Temperature-wise, we’ll have a range of upper 30s in the NW to low 50s in the SE, Lubbock expecting about 44. While precip chances are low here in Lubbock, a scattered wintery shower could clip the area, though we expect most of the snow to be northwest and north in the panhandle.

7 Day (KCBD)

We warm Tuesday and Wednesday thanks to warm, though still high winds, upper 40s by Tuesday, upper 50s and low 60s.

Copyright 2024 KCBD. All rights reserved.