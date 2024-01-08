Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

FAWD- Blowing Rain, Blowing Dust, Blowing Snow, Blowing Everything!

By Collin Mertz
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 5:12 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We have a First Alert Weather Day today thanks to high winds across the area.

Blizzard Warning
Blizzard Warning(KCBD)
Wind Advisory
Wind Advisory(KCBD)

As early morning thunderstorm lines quickly exit by late morning, we’ll see a clear slot follow allowing for some brief warming before a backdoor cold front passes through, kicking up snow in the northwestern counties. On top of this, very windy conditions persist, meaning blowing dust or snow could reduce visibility and cause dangerous driving conditions.

Highs Today
Highs Today(KCBD)

Temperature-wise, we’ll have a range of upper 30s in the NW to low 50s in the SE, Lubbock expecting about 44. While precip chances are low here in Lubbock, a scattered wintery shower could clip the area, though we expect most of the snow to be northwest and north in the panhandle.

7 Day
7 Day(KCBD)

We warm Tuesday and Wednesday thanks to warm, though still high winds, upper 40s by Tuesday, upper 50s and low 60s.

Copyright 2024 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Forecast Today
Blizzard conditions in New Mexico bringing 60mph winds to Lubbock Area Monday
Two women have been arrested, charged with attempting to smuggle drugs into the Lea County...
2 women charged with attempting to smuggle drugs into Lea County Correctional Facility
An animal escaped from a fire that started in the garage of a home in the 5200 block of 47th...
Animal escapes from house fire at 47th & Slide
FILE - A 19-year-old died after being electrocuted after a vehicle crash.
19-year-old dies from electrocution after being in vehicle crash
Governor Abbott received a briefing from state medical and emergency response experts on the...
Governor Abbott Increases Readiness Level Of State Operations Center Ahead Of Severe Weather Threats

Latest News

FOX34 Weather at 9 for Sunday, Jan. 7
Wx highlights
First Alert Weather Day for high winds on Monday
KCBD Weather at Daybreak for Sunday, Jan. 7
Lubbock Forecast Today
Blizzard conditions in New Mexico bringing 60mph winds to Lubbock Area Monday