Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Hamilton's 18 points and 12 rebounds help Lamar take down Northwestern State 90-70

Led by Adam Hamilton's 18 points and 12 rebounds, the Lamar Cardinals defeated the Northwestern State Demons 90-70 in a Southland Conference opener
(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Adam Hamilton had 18 points and 12 rebounds in Lamar’s 90-70 win over Northwestern State on Saturday night in a Southland Conference opener.

BB Knight scored 16 points and added five rebounds for the Cardinals (7-7, 1-0 Southland Conference). Terry Anderson had 15 points and shot 5 of 6 from the field and 4 for 7 from the line.

Cliff Davis led the way for the Demons (2-12, 0-1) with 27 points. Northwestern State also got eight points and seven assists from Braelon Bush. Duane Posey also put up eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

Texas Tech guard Pop Isaacs (2) attempts to score against Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell...
Tech Athletics says Pop Isaacs ‘remains in good standing’ after assault allegations
First United Methodist Church of Lubbock (Facebook Photo)
3 injured in bus crash returning from church youth trip
Power to Choose, Your Questions Answered on KCBD
Power to Choose, Your Questions Answered as Lubbock transitions to retail electric market
LPD: Vehicle vs. building in southwest Lubbock
LPD: Car crashes into southwest Lubbock home, one person seriously injured
FILE - A 19-year-old died after being electrocuted after a vehicle crash.
19-year-old dies from electrocution after being in vehicle crash

Latest News

No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 2 Washington for CFP title caps season of realignment, transfers and Harbaugh
Texans win AFC South for first time since 2019 with Jacksonville’s loss to Tennessee
NBA: San Antonio Spurs
Jarrett Allen has 29 points and 16 rebounds, Cavaliers hold off Spurs 117-115
Stars take losing streak into game against the Wild
Texas A&M-Commerce visits New Orleans following Brewer’s 32-point game