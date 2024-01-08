Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Hoop Madness Team of the Week: Farwell Lady Blue

The Lady Blue are coming off of a 2023 United Supermarket Brack Caprock Classic Championship...
The Lady Blue are coming off of a 2023 United Supermarket Brack Caprock Classic Championship win over Muenster December 30th and continued with a win over 1A No. 5 Nazareth.(Zach Fox, KCBD)
By Zach Fox
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARWELL, TX (KCBD) - The Farwell Lady Blue are the Hoop Madness Team of the Week.

20-3 on the season and fresh off of a 52-31 district opening win over No. 5 Panhandle on Friday.

The Lady Blue are coming off of a 2023 United Supermarket Brack Caprock Classic Championship win over Muenster December 30th and continued with a win over 1A No. 5 Nazareth.

Head Coach Joshua Jourden is in his second year with the team and has had an immediate impact on the team after a 29-6 season last year.

Four Seniors accompanied by six Juniors, this team returning a ton of talent who knows what it takes to win and go deep in the playoffs.

Keep an eye on the Lady Blue to make some noise this year!

Copyright 2024 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Tech guard Pop Isaacs (2) attempts to score against Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell...
Tech Athletics says Pop Isaacs ‘remains in good standing’ after assault allegations
First United Methodist Church of Lubbock (Facebook Photo)
3 injured in bus crash returning from church youth trip
Power to Choose, Your Questions Answered on KCBD
Power to Choose, Your Questions Answered as Lubbock transitions to retail electric market
LPD: Vehicle vs. building in southwest Lubbock
LPD: Car crashes into southwest Lubbock home, one person seriously injured
FILE - A 19-year-old died after being electrocuted after a vehicle crash.
19-year-old dies from electrocution after being in vehicle crash

Latest News

In their 156th all-time meeting, the Texas Tech Red Raiders begin conference play 1-0 after...
Texas Tech beats No. 20 Texas 78-67 from Austin
The Texas Tech Lady Raiders defeated Kansas 73-64 and are now 2-1 in Big 12 play for the first...
Lady Raiders beat Kansas 73-64
Hoop Madness Extended Highlights for Friday, Jan. 5
Hoop madness scores and highlights for Tuesday, January 17
Hoop Madness Scores & Highlights for Friday, Jan. 5