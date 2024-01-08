Hoop Madness Team of the Week: Farwell Lady Blue

FARWELL, TX (KCBD) - The Farwell Lady Blue are the Hoop Madness Team of the Week.

20-3 on the season and fresh off of a 52-31 district opening win over No. 5 Panhandle on Friday.

The Lady Blue are coming off of a 2023 United Supermarket Brack Caprock Classic Championship win over Muenster December 30th and continued with a win over 1A No. 5 Nazareth.

Head Coach Joshua Jourden is in his second year with the team and has had an immediate impact on the team after a 29-6 season last year.

Four Seniors accompanied by six Juniors, this team returning a ton of talent who knows what it takes to win and go deep in the playoffs.

Keep an eye on the Lady Blue to make some noise this year!

