Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Ohio teacher undergoes major brain surgery after assault by student

The student “ingested an unknown drug” before becoming “distraught,” the police report says.
By FOX19 Digital Staff, Brenda Ordonez and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - An Ohio teacher had to undergo a major brain surgery after police say she was assaulted by a “distraught” student.

Police say around 2:15 p.m. on Thursday, school resource officers were notified that a teacher was assaulted by her teen student inside a Colerain High School classroom.

An initial investigation led officers to find out the student “ingested an unknown drug” before becoming “distraught,” according to a report from Colerain Township police.

The 16-year-old then assaulted the teacher and a classmate before running out of the classroom.

The teacher was punched “multiple times in the head,” according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.

The teacher was taken to an area hospital where she had her skull cap removed to prevent damage from swelling, and the Cleveland Clinic describes the procedure as a “major brain surgery.”

Family members told WXIX that the teacher has not woken up yet.

Responding officers later found the 16-year-old student in the school’s career center lobby, the police report states.

The student appeared to be hallucinating and had a self-inflicted head injury.

Police said the student was also taken to the hospital and released into police custody after being treated. The student was later transported to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center.

The student was charged with felonious assault and will face discipline from the school district, police added.

Lyndsey Creecy, public information officer for the Northwest Local Schools District, said on Thursday the school was investigating the incident.

“We are actively investigating,” a letter from the school to families said. “We ask that our parents join us in keeping both our staff member and our student in your prayers.”

In another email to families, the school emphasized what happened Thursday “was an isolated incident.”

Copyright 2024 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Tech guard Pop Isaacs (2) attempts to score against Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell...
Tech Athletics says Pop Isaacs ‘remains in good standing’ after assault allegations
First United Methodist Church of Lubbock (Facebook Photo)
3 injured in bus crash returning from church youth trip
Power to Choose, Your Questions Answered on KCBD
Power to Choose, Your Questions Answered as Lubbock transitions to retail electric market
LPD: Vehicle vs. building in southwest Lubbock
LPD: Car crashes into southwest Lubbock home, one person seriously injured
FILE - A 19-year-old died after being electrocuted after a vehicle crash.
19-year-old dies from electrocution after being in vehicle crash

Latest News

FILE - The Capitol Dome is seen as lawmakers prepare to depart for the holiday recess, at the...
Congressional leaders announce agreement on topline spending levels, a key step to averting shutdown
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin makes a joint statement with Israel Minister of Defense...
The Pentagon adds new details about Austin’s secretive hospital stay and the delay in telling Biden
Crews set up a ballroom during the Golden Globe Awards Press Preview at the Beverly Hilton on...
Resurrected Golden Globes will restart the party with ‘Barbie,’ ‘Oppenheimer’ and Swift
Migrants cross the Rio Grande into the U.S. from Mexico behind Concertina wire and a sign...
US sees a drop in illegal border crossings after Mexico increases enforcement
Alaska Airlines flight 1276, a Boeing 737-900, taxis before takeoff from Portland...
Alaska Airlines again grounds all Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners as more maintenance may be needed