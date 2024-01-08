West Plains Crops Conference set for Friday in Levelland

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is hosting its West Plains Crops Conference in Levelland Friday.

The conference will have a session on how to protect cotton crops from insect pests, along with speakers talking about weed management solutions, cotton insect management and wireworms, general integrated pest management issues and auxin training.

The event will be from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Broken Spur Event Center Friday in Levelland.

Registration cost is $40. If you’re interested, you can contact the AgriLife Extension office in Hockley County at 806-894-3159.

