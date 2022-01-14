LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A suspect broke into Walter’s World of Pets’ store and stole a 5-6-month-old green-winged Macaw.

The person behind this act broke in by damaging the door.

The pet shop owners indicate that this craven act put all of their animals in danger but has assured no other pet was stolen.

They are offering a reward of $1,000 for the return of the stolen bird as well as a conviction of the thief.

The green-winged macaw is among the largest macaw species known to mankind. Its large beak can be intimidating, but it has a reputation for being a gentle giant. If properly cared for and fed, it can live for more than 70 years.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Police Department.

