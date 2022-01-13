LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Councilman Randy Christian will host a street bond review and listening session next Wednesday, January 19th from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the City Council Chambers in the Citizens Tower located on 1314 Avenue K.

This will be an opportunity for citizens to come and share their thoughts on the recent street bond package and how the city should move forward with street projects.

All citizens are invited to attend.

Councilman Christian was elected to serve on the Lubbock City Council as the District 5 Representative in May 2018.

