LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The next statewide 2022 Governor’s Small Business Series will be held at the Overton Hotel & Conference Center in Lubbock on August 25.

The Small Business Series, cohosted by the Governor’s Economic Development and Tourism office, allows small business owners and entrepreneurs throughout Texas to network, exchange information and ideas, and provide actionable advice to other business owners on a variety of topics pertinent to small businesses. The series will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is a free event with registration closing after 250 registrants.

In a news release provided by the Governor’s office, Governor Abbott said, “Small businesses are the backbone of our economy. Already home to 3 million small businesses that employ nearly half of the Texas workforce, our state is focused on developing an environment where entrepreneurs can aspire, grow, and prosper. I look forward to continuing to work with small businesses and communities in every region of the state to ensure they have the tools they need to succeed.”

Upcoming dates for the 2022 Governor’s small business series include:

Laredo - September 22

South Padre Island - October 6

Kerrville - October 27

Corsicana - November 10

Bryan College Station - December 8

