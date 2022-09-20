LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Economic Development Alliance (LEDA) announced the expansion of Tropicale Foods into the Lubbock community, adding 500 new jobs and $66.8 million of capital investment during a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

For more than 20 years, Tropicale Foods has been serving up delicious, authentic Mexican frozen treats, becoming the no. 1 Hispanic Novelty Company in the U.S. Due to its continued growth, the company announced its expansion to Lubbock into a facility located at 1001 East 33rd Street, with construction underway, production slated to begin in Q2 2023 and hiring to commence in Q4 2022.

“We are very excited about the new facility and are grateful to the town of Lubbock for welcoming us into the community. This factory will support the production and distribution capabilities needed to excite and delight our customer and consumers all over the country for years to come,” said Steven Schiller, CEO of Tropicale Foods.

John Osborne, CEO and president of LEDA, is pleased with the developments taking place across the city that are creating opportunities for good paying jobs for the citizens of Lubbock.

“Today’s announcement comes at an exciting time of continued growth across the ‘Hub City’,” Osborne said. “With the investments being made not only into our local economy, but also our food production industry, Lubbock continues to establish itself as a reputable location for CEOs and working professionals to consider when looking to relocate or expand their operations into a pro-business community.”