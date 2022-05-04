LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Lemonade Day is back in business and better than ever! Through Lemonade Day, children learn valuable lessons about responsibility, finances and setting goals.

If you are interested in registering child(ren) for Lemonade Day, click here to go directly to the Lemonade Day Lubbock website.

Once there, you will enter your contact information and then you will receive a confirmation email. Confirm your email address and return to your account to add learners/children to your account. At that time, the system will generate a Mentor Code which you will need when you download and add enroll learners in the app. The app is a great place for children to learn more about Lemonade Day and the things they need to do to get ready to have their own stand.

If you have questions or concerns, please contact Donna Giovannetti at the YWCA via email donna.giovannetti@ywcalubbock.org or telephone (806) 776-9512.

