LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As Lubbock begins to transition from the sweltering heat of summer to the mild temperatures of fall (hopefully), Lubbock Airbnb hosts are presented with a unique opportunity to close out the summer season.

According to Airbnb’s website, Airbnb hosts made more than $300 million combined during the Labor Day weekend last year. The holiday that marks the transition from summer to fall presents an opportunity for a final summer excursion, with single trip bookings increasing by more than 20% compared to the previous year.

With the cost of living increasing and as Lubbock moves closer to the start of college football season, local Airbnb hosts are positioned to earn extra income by welcoming fans back for big events.

In fall 2021, hosts in Lubbock earned $2.7 million combined with a median host payout of more than $6,800 from September through December according to Airbnb. Compared to 2021, new listings are being activated and booked at a faster rate.

Airbnb advises that there is still time to tap into the demand before the window closes with the average time to get a first booking for the majority of listings being about a week.

Airbnb is an online marketplace for lodging that operates nationwide as well as in Europe, Japan, Singapore, and China. The company made $5.99 billion in 2021 and as of July 2022 has 5.6 million listings worldwide.

