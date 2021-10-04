The California Fire Safe Council Hosts First Resilience Brilliance Awards & Conference To Honor Those Who Protect & Prepare Local Communities For Wildfire Season

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Fire Safe Council (CFSC), a nonprofit 501 (c)(3) which serves as California's leader in community resiliency and wildfire risk reduction, is hosting its Inaugural Resilience Brilliance Awards Ceremony & Annual Conference on Oct 5 & 6 in Sacramento. As another devastating fire season hits the state, these urgent times call for thought leaders and organizers to come together and heed the call to help. The awards ceremony and conference recognize vital wildfire prevention and mitigation groups, and brings together local community-based organizations who are conducting critical wildfire mitigation work. In 2021 alone, CFSC will have provided close to $6M in grant-funding to worthy grassroots organizations defending their communities against the massive, ongoing wildfire threat.

The Resilience Brilliance Awards Ceremony held on October 5 proudly honors local Fire Safe Councils, businesses, and leaders for their hard work, dedication, and commitment to wildfire mitigation, awareness and preparedness. Popular Sacramento emcee Rob Stewart will host the event with attendees, including core participants in the wildfire fight such as CFSC, and representatives from CAL FIRE, Cal OES, California Natural Resources Agency, Orange County Fire Authority and more. The awards ceremony will feature the inaugural Bruce Turbeville Award including a special tribute to CFSC's late founder Turbeville, and other categories.

With drought and heat conditions worsening across California, preparedness is critical. The Conference on October 6 brings together local community organizations to collaborate through a series of peer-learning workshops and forums around wildfire preparedness and community efforts to help protect their communities.

"We are proud to host our inaugural Resilience Brilliance Awards & Annual Conference this year. It is a crucial time to bring key stakeholders together and recognize the outstanding work of our integral, grassroots partners while offering a powerful community-building and learning forum for those on the frontlines of community wildfire risk reduction," said Hedi Jalon, Executive Director of CFSC.

Awardees include :

New Fire Safe Council Recognition Provided to – Three Rivers Fire Safe Council near Sequoia National Park , 40 Acres Fire Safe Council in Bishop , and Fire Safe Council Wilkerson.

Bruce Turbeville Award - presented to Tuolumne Fire Safe Council in Tuolumne County for construction of the North Tuolumne County Fuel Break System which extends for 27 miles and has treated over 3,000 acres in the north Tuolumne County area. It provides wildfire protection to over 32,000 persons in the north Tuolumne County area.

Community Collaboration Award - presented to Mountain Communities Fire Safe Council in Riverside County for removing 21,615 tons of fuel reduction to generate defensible space. Their work has helped save homes and properties in both Mountain Center and Idyllwild .

Lifetime of Leadership & Support Award - presented to Senator Dianne Feinstein for her longstanding support of the California Fire Safe Council.

Perimeter Solutions ( Phos Chek ) Award - presented to 40 Acres Fire Safe Council in Bishop .

Business Leadership Award - presented to Bonnie Burchill from the Sunrise Powerlink Fire Mitigation Grants Program i n Alpine for creating technological solutions to chip away over 10 million square feet of brush for ground-breaking fire prevention.

Political Leadership Award - presented to Katie Rice , Supervisor, District 2, Marin County , who created a county-wide organization, "Joint Powers Authority," and ballot measure to fund prevention.

Outstanding Leadership Award - presented to Mary Schreiber from Fire Safe Council East Orange County who has led a Firewise Community for residents over 12 years, in an area evacuated many times.

For more information around Preparedness Tips, the Awards Ceremony, and mission of California Fire Safe Council, please visit cafiresafecouncil.org. Join them on social using #ResilienceBrilliance.

About California Fire Safe Council

California Fire Safe Council's mission is to be "California's leader in community wildfire risk reduction and resiliency!" Since 2004, California Fire Safe Council has provided grants totaling more than $100 million to organizations and agencies located throughout California.

