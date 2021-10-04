New Itinerary Invites Fall Visitors to the Trails of Pierce County

TACOMA, Wash., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel Tacoma – Mt. Rainier Tourism and Sports today released its latest branded itinerary – A Trail of Trails – a step-by-step guide to experiencing the most incredible autumn hikes, fall colors and natural scenic viewpoints in Pierce County. The itinerary helps outdoor-focused visitors get the most out of Pierce County, with the least amount of pre-planning.

Skyline Trail at Paradise at Mount Rainier National Park is filled with fall colors.

Highlighting its expansive mountain and waterfront scenery and giving a nod to the proliferation of "trails" in tourism marketing - beer trails, chocolate trails, pie trails, coffee trails, etc. - Pierce County unveiled a trail of actual hiking and walking trails designed to give visitors a front-row seat to the changing seasonal colors.

"Fall is the time of year that practically begs us to slow down and enjoy life at a walking pace," said Matt Wakefield, Director of Marketing and Communications for Travel Tacoma – Mt. Rainier Tourism and Sports. "And there's no better place to do that than on the trails of Mount Rainier, our small communities, and on the shoreline of the Salish Sea. Fall's deeper shadows, crisper air, and warmer color palette are meant to be savored more leisurely."

The Trail of Trails starts at Mount Rainier, with several short-but-visually-impactful hikes that explode with autumnal hues. From there, visitors stop through the smaller communities of Pierce County for short hikes in between visiting other top attractions.

In Sumner, the paved, family-friendly Sumner Link Trail pairs well with the decorated storefronts of the city's historic Main Street. Puyallup's Bradley Lake Park Loop Trail is an oasis of calm that feels miles from civilization while being not far from the heart of the city. The Chambers Bay Loop Trail combines the U.S. Open Championship Chambers Bay Golf Course's island and mountain views with a tranquil beach for one of the best places to end a hike. The Sequalitchew Creek Trail in DuPont combines the indigenous, settler and wartime history of Washington's first incorporated city in a trail that features peaceful forests, and a surprise at the end. Finally, in Tacoma, the Ruston Way Waterfront Trail connects with Point Defiance Park's Five-Mile Drive in a seven-mile waterfront-to-woods urban trail that includes both shoreline and old-growth forest.

For the entire itinerary, including the list of hikes that hits the best of the trails in Pierce County, visit www.traveltacoma.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Media@traveltacoma.com

(PRNewsfoto/Travel Tacoma – Mt. Rainier Tourism and Sports)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Travel Tacoma - Mt. Rainier Tourism and Sports