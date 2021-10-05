Guidance Launches Newly Redesigned Website

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidance, the leading B2C and B2B ecommerce agency for over 25 years, is proud to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website: www.guidance.com .

The new website is updated to include Guidance's services and strategies, ecommerce platform development, thought leadership and its team of seasoned professionals. With over 25 years of innovation and developing websites for unique business requirements, Guidance understands the complexities of creating engaging and dynamic ecommerce solutions.

In addition to its optimized layout and interactive video content, the new website also includes industry-leading and thoroughly comprehensive case studies from a broad range of industries and organizations. Guidance delivers scalable and profitable B2B and B2C ecommerce solutions to retailers, brands and manufacturers, and this new website is a testament to the company's understanding of the rapidly changing digital landscape and new post-pandemic reality.

"We are proud to announce the launch of Guidance's new website," said Jason Meugniot, CEO of Guidance. "This new website demonstrates the double digit year-over-year revenue growth we've achieved for our clients and showcases the quality of services and support we dedicate to every ecommerce project."

As certified partners with leading global ecommerce platforms like Adobe Commerce, Optimizely, BigCommerce and Shopify Plus, Guidance provides its clients with significant omnichannel capabilities through the convergence of customer experience, digital commerce, analytics and direct-to-consumer services. This new website also showcases Guidance's partners across a wide range of solutions and industries.

About Guidance

Guidance builds highly customized ecommerce websites and applications for brands, retailers, manufacturers and distributors in both B2C and B2B. With industry leading practices in commerce strategy, mobile optimization, CX, website development, systems integration and analytics, flagship companies have relied on Guidance's expertise to facilitate more than $50 billion in GMV.

For over 25 years, brands such as Foot Locker, Fitbit, Benefit Cosmetics, K-Swiss, Smile Direct Club and many others have engaged Guidance to build hundreds of world-class omni-channel websites and applications that accelerate growth and provide differentiated digital customer experiences.

