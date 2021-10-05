Pulmodyne, Inc and Alcove Manufacturing and Distribution Announce Partnership to Continue Innovation in Drug Atomization Delivery

Pulmodyne, Inc and Alcove Manufacturing and Distribution Announce Partnership to Continue Innovation in Drug Atomization Delivery

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pulmodyne, Inc., a leading provider of drug atomization delivery, and Alcove Manufacturing and Distribution, Inc., today announced the partnership between the two companies to expand distribution, integrate manufacturing, and to continue joint development of new atomization technologies.

www.pulmodyne.com (PRNewsfoto/Pulmodyne)

Pulmodyne, Inc and Alcove Manufacturing and Distribution Announce Partnership to Innovate in Drug Atomization Delivery

With this new partnership, Pulmodyne will begin distributing the EZ-Spray Atomization System through its existing channels. In addition to distribution, the partnership seeks to innovate further in the space, and this relationship will allow the two experienced companies to quickly optimize product designs.

The Global Mucosal Atomization market is rapidly growing, with significant increases expected due to thriving trends, such as non-invasive trends and needleless drug delivery systems. From rapid drug intranasal drug delivery, to local anesthetics, the broad applications for this technology provide significant benefits to both the patient and clinician experience. The integration between Pulmodyne and Alcove provides a broad portfolio of both gas powered and syringe-based delivery systems.

"The EZ-Spray System has been a gold standard in drug atomization delivery for years. It is my pleasure to announce that we are not only adding it to our existing atomization portfolio, but we are partnering with an extremely experienced company in developing the next generation of devices," says Pulmodyne's President, Andrew Shurig.

Pulmodyne will be manufacturing and distributing the EZ-Spray Device, beginning in Q4 2021. Additional atomization offerings are expected in late 2022.

For more information on the company and the markets they serve, visit www.pulmodyne.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pulmodyne