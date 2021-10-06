AGIA joins the DOXA Insurance Holdings family of companies

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ – AGIA, Inc. and its sister company Worldwide Rescue and Security, Inc. (collectively AGIA) are pleased to announce their respective acquisitions by DOXA Insurance Holdings, LLC (DOXA). AGIA will continue operations under the leadership of CEO Chris Burke and team and will retain the AGIA and Worldwide Rescue and Security names.

AGIA is one of the industry's few remaining affinity focused program managers of its size, scale, and brand value. For more than 65 years, the company has maintained a national reputation for delivering creative and effective affinity products, marketing excellence, and providing a superior level of service to its marquee client roster, which includes some of the largest and most iconic associations, affinity groups, and organizations in the country.

"Our senior leadership, board of directors, and ownership considered a variety of strategic plans to power AGIA's continued growth and ultimately decided that it was time to make AGIA a part of something bigger, with more growth opportunities and an investment appetite that would also include funding targeted acquisitions," said Chris Burke, President and CEO of AGIA. "Taken together, DOXA's mission, vision, and corporate cultures were a perfect fit for us."

DOXA is a privately held company whose mission is to build a diversified underwriting and distribution platform that delivers value for clients, customers, carriers, and investors via thoughtful acquisitions and organic growth. AGIA represents for DOXA an entry point of scale, highly specialized expertise, and intellectual capital in the affinity space; it will become the platform upon which DOXA will build its business and growth in the affinity and program management sector.

"I'm excited to welcome AGIA to the DOXA family of companies," said Matt Sackett, DOXA's CEO. "We share a vision to become the choice builder and provider of highly specialized niche programs and products; and we look forward to helping AGIA achieve the next-level growth they so strongly desire."

Dowling Hales, LLC advised AGIA, Inc.; the terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

ABOUT DOXA INSURANCE:

DOXA INSURANCE HOLDINGS is a Midwest-domiciled holding company that acquires specialty niche-focused insurance distribution companies such as Managing General Agencies, Wholesale Brokers, and Program Administrators. DOXA focuses on assisting proprietors through a strategic, reengineered approach to succession planning and organizational sustainability. DOXA's founders are experienced insurance executives with credentials in the niche and specialty insurance market. More information is available at www.doxainsurance.com

ABOUT AGIA:

For more than 65 years, AGIA has served as the insurance and member benefits marketing and administration partner to some of the largest and most iconic associations and organizations in the country. Working closely with discipline, science, and creativity, we craft affinity benefit programs that help members protect what they value most. www.agia.com.

