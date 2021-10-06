OpenText to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on Thursday, November 4, 2021

WATERLOO, ON, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), announced today that financial results for its first quarter fiscal year 2022 will be released on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET.

Teleconference Call

Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText CEO & CTO, and Madhu Ranganathan, OpenText EVP, CFO will host a conference call on November 4, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the company's financial results.

Date: Thursday, November 4, 2021 Time: 5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT Length: 60 minutes Dial-in: 1-800-319-4610 (toll-free)

+1-604-638-5340 (international)

Investors should dial in approximately 10 minutes before the teleconference is scheduled to begin. A replay of the call will be available beginning November 4, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. ET through 11:59 p.m. on November 18, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing 1-855-669-9658 (toll-free) or +1-604-674-8052 (international) and using passcode 7814 followed by the number sign.



For more information or to listen to the call via webcast, please visit: https://investors.opentext.com/events-and-presentations.

