SMArtX Advisory Solutions Gains 23 New Strategies on its Turnkey Asset Management Platform

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SMArtX Advisory Solutions ("SMArtX"), a leading innovator in unified managed accounts (UMA) technology and architect of the SMArtX turnkey asset management platform ('TAMP'), today announced the expansion of its platform with 23 new strategies. The total number of strategies available in October is over 900.
Eight firms are now offering investment strategies through the SMArtX platform for the first time, including several manager-traded separate account strategies from Aristotle Credit Partners, Ark Investment Management, Belle Haven Investments, Cambiar Investors, Measured Risk Portfolios, O'Shaughnessy Asset Management, Palouse Capital Management, and Western Asset Management. In addition, Sheets Smith Investment Management, The Ithaka Group, The London Company, and WCM Investment Management added four model delivery strategies including internationally focused, absolute return, and large cap core models.
The complete list of new strategies incudes:
Aristotle Credit Partners
- High Yield Bond Focused ESG
- Short Duration High Yield Bond
Ark Investment Management
- Disruptive Innovation Global Growth
Belle Haven Investments
- 3-17 Muni Ladder
- Ladder PLUS
- Muni PLUS
- Taxable PLUS
- Taxable Ladder PLUS
Cambiar Investors
- Large Cap Value
- SMID Value
Measured Risk Portfolios
- Core
- Measured Risk Portfolio
O'Shaughnessy Asset Management
- Market Leaders Value
Palouse Capital Management
- Diversified Income
- Large-Cap Value
- Large-Cap Value Total Return
- Small/Mid Value
Sheets Smith Investment Management
- Absolute Return Balanced Portfolio
The Ithaka Group
- EAFE Strategy
The London Company
- Large Cap Core
WCM Investment Management
- Focused International Value
Western Asset Management
- Core
- Core Plus
The new strategies are all available on the award-winning, cloud-based SMArtX TAMP, which consolidates modern tools with innovative functionality to streamline the investment workflow of registered investment advisors and broker-dealers across the industry.
"SMArtX continues to attract many of the industry's largest and well-known firms to feature on its managed accounts platform," said Evan Rapoport, CEO of SMArtX Advisory Solutions. "The addition of these investment firms is indicative of where are today and, more importantly, what we see coming down the pike in the near future."
SMArtX's continued growth is driven by two main applications of its technology: the off-the-shelf TAMP offering, which is built using SMArtX Advisory Solutions' proprietary UMA technology, and the ability to further deploy that tailored UMA technology through APIs to meet the mandates of large enterprises, RIA platforms, and hybrid broker-dealers.
"Offering manager-traded and model delivery strategies through our unified managed account platform provides a centralized solution for our clients to administer their entire investment workflow," said Jonathan Pincus, President & COO of SMArtX. "The SMArtX platform, with its API-first, cloud-native technology continues to support some of the advisory industry's largest firms as they continue to replace their existing managed accounts technology with SMArtX's tailored solutions."
About SMArtX Advisory Solutions
SMArtX Advisory Solutions is an award-winning managed accounts technology provider and manages SMArtX, a turnkey asset management platform ('TAMP'). SMArtX's API-first, cloud-native technology operates within a modular, micro-services architecture, providing clients a tailored solution catered to their unique specifications. SMArtX is available as an off-the-shelf TAMP for advisors seeking wider selection of investment product and ease of use, while automating the investment processes and simplifying the everyday tasks of managing client accounts. SMArtX also licenses its proprietary technology to enterprise firms looking to create, customize, or upgrade their existing managed accounts technology as a standalone or fully integrated solution. SMArtX is the managed account technology and TAMP platform of choice for multiple RIAs, broker-dealers, and asset managers. Learn more at www.smartxadvisory.com
