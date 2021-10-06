Spartan Medical Adds Vaccine Verification to Turnkey COVID-19 Testing Program

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spartan Medical, a Federally Contracted Veteran-Owned Business that provides COVID-19 testing solutions to schools, colleges and communities across the country, today announced that it has added Vaccine Verification to its comprehensive, turnkey COVID-19 testing program.

The Biden Administration recently issued two executive orders requiring vaccinations for federal employees and many federal contractors. Additionally, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is developing a rule that will require private sector employers with 100 or more employees to ensure their workforce is fully vaccinated or require any workers who remain unvaccinated to produce a negative test result on at least a weekly basis before coming to work. The rule will also apply to public employees, including K-12 educators, in the 26 states and two territories that have state-level OSHA-approved workplace safety plan.

Verifying each employee's vaccination status, and administering COVID-19 testing (rapid and/or PCR) while also contact tracing is a tedious, time-consuming, and often manual task, that can detract from an organization's overall objectives.

To provide a superior customer-focused solution, Spartan Medical has seamlessly incorporated NTT DATA's recently released Smart Back to Work application as part of our validated, evidence-based turnkey COVID-19 testing program.

The Smart Back to Work (SB2W) application is easily accessible from a mobile phone, tablet, or computer. Within minutes, employees/staff/students can upload proof of vaccination, attest to their vaccination status, or upload COVID-19 test results - effortlessly and quickly.

"We have been using NTT DATA's technology to schedule test registration, capture demographic information, create customized dashboards for school administrators to quickly identify positive cases, link Antigen Rapid test results for screening and confirmatory PCR test results to the same individual; and, provide daily reporting to state agencies," said Eric Jania, Director of COVID-19 Testing Solutions for Spartan Medical. "With the game-changing addition of vaccine verification to the market leading SB2W application, Spartan Medical is now positioned to meet ALL state and federal requirements for the combination of vaccine confirmation, systematic COVID-19 testing, and full institutional reporting for schools and colleges across the country."

Using NTT DATA's technology platform, Spartan Medical was able to assist Colorado State University - Pueblo by cutting their COVID-19 positivity rates on campus from twenty percent to less than one percent in just six weeks. CSU Pueblo recently received the 2021 Excellence and Innovation "Campus Pandemic Response" award from the American Association of State Colleges and Universities (AASCU) for its outstanding results, and to exemplify this proven model to the other institutions from the American Association of State Colleges and Universities, which represents nearly 400 member schools.

"Spartan Medical's single-source, turnkey COVID-19 testing program has been validated by an independent third-party, demonstrated proven results with evidence-based outcomes", said Vince Proffitt, Founder and President of Spartan Medical. "By adding vaccine verification, we can provide any school, institution or business, reproducible compliance with federal regulations within a matter of days…nobody has put this all together in one solution with all services, supplies, and integration included. Spartan Medical and NTT DATA allow our customers to focus on their profession, with the utmost safety, by entirely relieving the burdensome distraction of continuously verifying vaccination statuses, administering COVID-19 testing, tracing, and reporting."

Mr. Jania added, "why wouldn't every school, institution or business use this program, and immediately receive the all-around peace-of-mind only we can provide?"

About Spartan Medical:

Spartan Medical Inc. was founded in 2008 by a former Air Force Intelligence Officer to provide an extensive portfolio of advanced medical devices and technologies from premier partners, focused on the needs of the VA and DoD surgeon. Spartan Medical is considered a top priority vendor in the VA as a CVE certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), and has been awarded 600+ Federal Government contracts including multi-year Blanket Purchase Agreements at over 30 major military treatment facilities with 13+ years of flawless performance. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Spartan Medical has assembled a Comprehensive COVID-19 Testing Solution providing best-in-class products and services for K-12 schools, universities, and local/state/federal government entities.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA is a leading IT services provider and global innovation partner with business operations in over 50 countries. Our emphasis is on long-term commitment, combining global reach with local intimacy to provide premier professional services varying from consulting and systems development to outsourcing. For more information, visit www.nttdata.com.

